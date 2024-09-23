 Pratapgad Declared State-Protected Monument Ahead of Elections, Fort Lovers Demand Immediate Action
This news has generated enthusiasm among fort lovers and history enthusiasts across the district and the state, as the fort will now be repaired and preserved. However, there is a demand for the immediate implementation of this announcement, which many believe was made with the upcoming elections in mind.

Rambhau Jagtap Monday, September 23, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Pratapgad Fort

With the state assembly elections around the corner, the government has begun announcing numerous projects and schemes before the code of conduct is enforced. Among these is the declaration of Pratapgad Fort as a 'State Protected Monument and Site.' This historic fort, which witnessed the extraordinary feats of Shivaji Maharaj, along with its surrounding area of nearly 23 acres, will now be a protected area. As a result, the fort's maintenance will be overseen by the government’s archaeology department.

Pratapgad continues to attract a large number of tourists

Pratapgad was built in 1656 under the supervision of Moropant Pingle, following the orders of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The fort witnessed the Maharaja's significant feats, along with his Sardars and Mawlas. The legacy of the Maratha Empire remains visible on this fort. The government's decision aims to preserve this heritage so future generations can draw inspiration from the fort's rich history. Pratapgad continues to attract a large number of tourists, being a symbol of Shivaji Maharaj’s grandeur and closely connected to nature and history.

Despite standing strong against centuries of heat, wind, and rain, Pratapgad had fallen into disrepair in recent years. History enthusiasts took it upon themselves to carry out some repairs. Now, with the government's recent declaration, the fort’s future maintenance will be handled by the state’s archaeology department. This decision is part of a broader initiative to preserve Maharashtra’s cultural heritage by protecting certain historical structures, buildings, monuments, and sites.

While Pratapgad has officially been declared a State Protected Monument and Site, there is widespread demand that this announcement be immediately implemented, not just seen as an election promise. Fort lovers across the district and state remain keenly focused on what happens next.

