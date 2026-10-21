Prakash Awade Elected Chairman Of Awade Cooperative Housing Society | Sourced

Ichalkaranji: Former minister Prakash Awade was unanimously elected chairman of the Prakash Awade Cooperative Housing Society at the first meeting of its board of directors held recently. Rajendra Arekar was elected vice-chairman and Shrikant Teke secretary.

The society has planned an ambitious housing project on Jai Sangli Naka-Takwade Road in the city to provide quality and affordable housing to the general public and working-class families.

The project will comprise 13 buildings, each with ground-floor parking and seven upper floors.

The Prakash Awade Cooperative Housing Society has been established for the project, and its registration process has been completed. The scheme has received an overwhelming response and is progressing rapidly for members who have qualified following banking verification.

Eligible beneficiaries handed over cheques towards their homes to the society during the meeting.

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Board of directors constituted

Prakash Kallappa Awade, Rajendra Shankar Arekar, Shrikant Teke, Sanjay Anandrao Satpute, Kapil Shashikant Shetke, Keshav Mahadev Petkar, Shivashish Mahendra Patil, Sudarshana Maruti Patil, Ujwala Sadashiv Kitture, Dipali Kapil Lote and Rama Nilappa Patil have been selected as directors of the society.

The first meeting of the newly constituted board of directors was held under the chairmanship of Maqsud Shindi and Uday Ulpe of the District Deputy Registrar's Office.

Prakash Dattawade, Mahesh Satpute, Chandrakant Ingavale, Narsingh Pareek, MK Kamble, Tanvi Kulkarni, Mangal Surve, Vidya Lovete, Farid Mujawar and other beneficiaries of the housing scheme were present on the occasion.