Parbhani: Two Brothers Killed In Late-Night Hit-And-Run On National Highway In Pathri | Sourced

Parbhani: Two young brothers from Renapuri village in Majalgaon tehsil died in a tragic road accident after an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle on the national highway between Dhalegaon and Pathri in Pathri tehsil of Parbhani district at around 11.45pm on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Ravindra Shivaji Gadsinge (27) and Vishal Shivaji Gadsinge (24), residents of Renapuri village in Majalgaon tehsil.

According to police, the brothers were travelling on a motorcycle (MH-44 AB 2626) when an unidentified vehicle rammed into them with great force. Both sustained severe injuries and later died.

Local residents rushed to the spot after the accident, and the incident has left Renapuri village in mourning. Police have launched an investigation to trace the unidentified vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

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Former Zilla Parishad Working Committee Chairman Jaising Solanke, who was passing through the area at the time, stopped to assist the victims and shifted them to a nearby hospital. However, one brother had already died at the scene, while the other succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police are conducting further investigations.