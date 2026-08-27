Possibility Of Nashik Tourists Being Stranded In Nepal Floods: District Administration Urges Families To Contact Officials Immediately

Nepal Floods: 80 Tourists From Maharashtra Stranded, 4-5 In Contact, Says Minister Girish Mahajan; State Sets Up Helpdesk |

Nashik: There is a possibility that some tourists from Nashik district are stranded due to the severe flood situation in Nepal. The district administration has appealed to the families of such tourists to contact officials immediately.

Normal life has been disrupted in Nepal’s Rasuwa district due to massive flooding in the Bhote Koshi River. Tourists from Maharashtra and other regions are likely to be stranded in the area.

Against this backdrop, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority has taken the initiative to gather information about stranded citizens and provide necessary assistance. The Nashik district administration has also initiated preparations in this regard.

The Disaster Management Cell at the District Collector’s office has been made fully operational. District Collector Ayush Prasad has appealed to citizens and tourists from the district to immediately inform the State Disaster Management Cell or the district administration if anyone is stranded in Nepal.