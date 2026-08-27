Nashik: Corporators Angry Over Kumbh Authority Commissioner’s Absence, Several Walk Out | Sourced

Nashik: A meeting convened to ensure coordination among the Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority, Nashik Municipal Corporation administration and elected representatives turned contentious, with accusations and counter-accusations surfacing among the stakeholders. Several councillors expressed strong displeasure after Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh failed to attend the meeting at the scheduled time, prompting some of them to walk out.



The meeting was organised to discuss various aspects of preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, including infrastructure development, traffic management, facilities for devotees, sanitation, parking and coordination among different government agencies.



However, when the meeting commenced, Commissioner Shekhar Singh was not present. His absence reportedly upset several corporators, who questioned the purpose of calling elected representatives for an important coordination meeting if the senior official concerned was not available.



Following the delay, some councillors expressed their displeasure and left the meeting. Later, Commissioner Shekhar Singh, the Municipal Commissioner and the Mayor arrived and joined the discussions. By then, however, several councillors had already left, leaving only a few representatives to participate in the meeting.



BJP corporator Sudhakar Badgujar raised the issue of the Kumbh Authority Commissioner’s absence and questioned the manner in which the meeting was being conducted.



In response, Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated that the meeting had been convened by the Municipal Corporation and that officials from the Kumbh Authority had been present since 5 pm.



Badgujar, however, refused to accept the explanation and expressed his displeasure. “What is the councillors’ fault in this?” he questioned, pointing out that elected representatives had attended the meeting at the scheduled time and that the concerned officials were also expected to be present.

Coordination Takes Centre Stage

The incident has raised questions over coordination between the Nashik Municipal Corporation and the Simhastha Kumbh Mela Authority at a time when preparations for the mega religious event are gaining momentum.



The Kumbh Mela will require extensive coordination between several departments and agencies for traffic management, water supply, sanitation, healthcare, accommodation, parking, security and infrastructure development. With millions of devotees expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar, timely decision-making and coordination among the concerned authorities will be crucial.



Against this backdrop, the fact that a meeting specifically convened to improve coordination witnessed differences between the administration and elected representatives has drawn attention.



Corporators are expected to play an important role in raising local issues and communicating the concerns of citizens to the administration. They have therefore stressed that coordination meetings should be conducted in a manner that gives due importance to elected representatives as well as administrative officials.



The episode has also highlighted the need for better coordination and advance communication between the Municipal Corporation and the Kumbh Authority. With preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela entering a crucial phase, officials and elected representatives are expected to work together to ensure that administrative differences do not affect the implementation of major projects and arrangements.