Porter Delivery Boy Molests Young Woman In Pune's Shivajinagar After Saying, 'You Look Very Beautiful' | Canva AI

A shocking incident has come to light in Pune's Shivajinagar, where a Porter delivery boy molested a young woman after saying, "You look very beautiful." The infuriating act of the accused was captured on CCTV cameras, following which a case has been registered at the Shivajinagar police station.

According to local media reports, a young woman living in the Shivajinagar area had ordered goods from the Porter app. The woman opened the door to receive the goods and took the parcel. After that, the delivery boy demanded water from the young woman. She gave water to the delivery boy. At that time, the delivery boy touched the girl's hand and said that she looked very beautiful. This incident took place on Friday at around 5 pm.

At the time, the woman's child and mother-in-law were at home. She told her husband about the incident, and after that they directly reached the Shivajinagar police station. The name of the suspect is Shridhar Kamble. Currently, a case of molestation has been registered against the delivery boy at the Shivajinagar police station in this case.

Meanwhile, all the details in the app have been given to the police, and based on the girl's complaint, the police have registered a case of molestation against Kamble. Now, the next challenge for the police will be to arrest the suspect.