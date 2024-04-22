Political Turmoil Ensues As Nashik Seat Candidate Decision Lingers: Who, If Not Chhagan Bhujbal? | Representational Image

Chhagan Bhujbal's decision to step back from contesting the election in the Nashik Lok Sabha Constituency has left a significant void yet to be filled. However, the BJP's claim for the Nashik seat has added another layer of complexity to the situation, creating a rift within the Shiv Sena Shinde group.

The proposal to allocate either the Thane or Nashik seat to the BJP has sparked confusion and debate, particularly given the Nashik seat's significance to the Shinde group. The delay in resolving this issue has heightened tensions, with potential repercussions for the upcoming election.

With only a month left for campaigning before the polling on May 20, the delay in announcing the Nashik candidate has further exacerbated the situation. The continued uncertainty has left party members and activists bewildered.

MVA starts campaign

While Union Minister Amit Shah advocated for a specific candidate in a recent meeting in Delhi, the delay in decision-making has caused friction within the Shinde Sena. The Maha Vikas Aghadi has already begun campaigning, adding urgency to the need for a candidate announcement.

The names of potential candidates, including MP Hemant Godse and Ajay Boraste from Shiv Sena Shinde faction, are under discussion. However, BJP's survey suggests a lack of favourability towards Godse, prompting further assessment by guardian minister Dada Bhuse. Meanwhile, the BJP appears inclined towards Ajay Boraste. Adding to it, Ajay Boraste is very close to Minister Bhuse.

The demand for the Nashik seat by various aspirants, including retired NCP members Nivritti Arigale and Manikrao Kokate, adds to the complexity. Despite Bhujbal's withdrawal, there is a persistent demand to allocate the seat to the Ajit Pawar NCP group.

Overall, the delay in candidate selection for the Nashik seat has intensified the political landscape, raising concerns about potential consequences for the upcoming election.