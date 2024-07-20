Police seize gun Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama used to threaten farmers

Pune: IAS Puja Khedkar's Mother, Manorama, Sent to Police Custody Till July 20 for Allegedly Threatening People with a Gun (VIDEO) | ANI

Pune Police on Friday (July 19) confiscated the gun controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama used to threaten farmers. Pune Rural Police also confiscated a high-end car and three bullets in addition to the pistol.

Several videos showing Manorama Khedkar pointing the gun at others had gone viral. In one of them, she was seen threatening a farmer while private bouncers flanked her.

Manorama Khedkar faces multiple charges including attempt to murder. A company linked to her has been sealed by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as well. It is alleged that the company faces tax default of Rs 2.77 lakh.

Manorama Khedkar's gun-toting videos added to her daughter Puja Khedkar's miseries as the latter rapidly lost the PR battle after coming to light for demanding privileges that were not granted to a trainee IAS officer.

What started as a matter of using a beacon on private vehicle quickly blew up into a national news after it was revealed that Puja Khedkar misused Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Phyisically Handicapped (PH) quota to benefit her as she appeared for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and even when she obtained admission for medical course before that.

As the issue closed-in around her, Khedkar filed a harassment complaint against Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase. It was him who had formally complained about Khedkar's behaviour when she was appointed for training under him.

On Saturday (July 20), Khedkar was due to appear before Pune Police for statement in the harassment complaint. She has already skipped first summons sent by Pune Police.

"We have issued a second summons to her seeking her presence to record her statement. She has indicated that she will be coming here. We shall wait," said Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Pune.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has said that in case Khedkar fails to turn up on Saturday as well, the police will look into the matter and decide further course of action.

(With inputs from agencies)