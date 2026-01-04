Police Foil Kidnapping Of 17-Year-Old Student After Two-Hour Chase In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police foiled a kidnapping bid of a 17-year-old student studying in the 12th standard in the wee hours on Saturday after a prolonged chase lasting around two hours.

According to the police, a gang of seven kidnappers abducted the teenager from the Bajrang Chowk area around Friday midnight over a dispute related to the purchase of a sports bike. On receiving information, the CIDCO police swung into action and rescued the victim from the Waluj area after a severe chase.

Three of the kidnappers have been arrested, while four accused are still at large. The arrested persons have been identified as Vivek Ganesh Shnawane (19), a resident of Ranjangaon; Pandurang Madhavrao Sonwane (21) of Jadhavwadi; and Rohan Sunil Dhawale (19) from Bajajnagar.

The victim was travelling on a two-wheeler from N-6 CIDCO towards Bajrang Chowk along with his friend when two persons approached them from behind and dragged the boy off the motorcycle. Shortly afterwards, three more persons arrived on another motorcycle, forced the boy into a car, and fled from the spot. The victim’s friend immediately informed the boy’s relatives and alerted the CIDCO police.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage. Based on the footage, the police formed two teams and launched an investigation. During the probe, it was found that the kidnappers had headed towards Waluj. The police then chased the vehicle and rescued the boy safely.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that Rohan Dhawale had earlier sold his sports bike to the victim, but the boy had allegedly not paid the agreed amount. As a result, a plan was hatched to kidnap the boy when he came into the city from Mumbai, sources said.