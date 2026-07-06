Police, FDA Bust Inter-District Milk Adulteration Racket In Maharashtra; 13 Arrested | File Pic

Pune, Jul 6: Police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have busted an inter-district milk adulteration racket, arresting 13 people and seizing material worth more than Rs 2 crore in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Monday.

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Raids across multiple districts

The Pune rural police and FDA conducted raids in Manchar, believed to be the main hub of the racket, and at Akluj, Ahilyanagar, Sillod and Sangli, they said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly mixed around 500 litres of chemically prepared synthetic milk with every 1,000 litres of genuine milk before supplying it to the market.

Use of hazardous adulterants

Officials said the synthetic milk was prepared using chemicals, milk powder and shampoo, among other ingredients.

The joint operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill and FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, and the raids were conducted by a 30-member team of the Pune Rural Local Crime Branch, along with more than 20 FDA staffers.

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