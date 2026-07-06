Nashik: Major FDA Crackdown On Milk Adulteration; ₹17.37 Lakh Milk Powder Seized In Sinnar | Representative image

Nashik: Amidst rising complaints regarding milk adulteration in Nashik district, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has conducted a major raid in the Shah area and surrounding villages of Sinnar Taluka. During a raid carried out on Saturday night (February 4) at Rampur-Putalewadi, an illegal stock of milk powder valued at ₹17,37,529 was seized.

A case has been registered at the Wavi Police Station against Prashant Rohidas Kale (age 23), a resident of Rampur-Putalewadi, in connection with this matter.

Since assuming office, the new FDA Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe, has launched a statewide campaign against adulteration. As part of this initiative, an FDA team led by Nashik Divisional Joint Commissioner Mangesh Mane arrived in the eastern part of Sinnar Taluka on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by Food Safety Officer Sandeep Torane, a large stock of milk powder was found in Prashant Kale's possession, despite him lacking any valid food license or purchase-sale documentation. It is suspected that this stock was intended for use in milk adulteration. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Food Safety and Standards Act, and Sub-Inspector Pramod Sarovar is conducting further investigations.

Reports indicate that the FDA team also inspected other locations linked to milk adulteration. Action has been taken against khoya (condensed milk solids) production centres, and officials have hinted that they are keeping a close watch on the "big fish" involved in this network.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the FDA and Pune Rural Police conducted a major operation in the Manchar, Ambegaon, and Shirur areas. Thirteen individuals were detained during this operation, and samples of milk and khoya were seized. It is suspected that two major companies from the district are involved in this adulteration.

The FDA administration has stated that official information regarding the ongoing operations in Nashik and Pune districts will be released soon.