Nashik: Mission Green Monsoon Sees 6,000 Saplings Planted, One Lakh Trees Targeted Ahead Of Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: As part of the Unnat Nashik Abhiyan and preparations for the upcoming Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela, nearly 6,000 saplings were planted across Nashik city on the second Sunday of the 'Harit Kumbh – Harit Monsoon' (Mission Green Monsoon) campaign. Of these, 2,600 saplings were planted in the Peacock Garden area at Nashik Vanrai in Mhasrul.



Addressing the gathering, Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan said that tree plantation is the most effective way to tackle environmental challenges arising from rising temperatures, the threat of El Niño, and climate change.



The plantation programme at Grape County was attended by Mayor Himgauri Adke, MLC Gokul Gite, corporators Deepali Gite and Rupali Nanavare, Grape County representative Kiran Chavan, environmental expert Shekhar Gaikwad, Sandeep Jadhav, along with members of various social organisations, environmental activists, and a large number of citizens.

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Mahajan stressed that the vision of a "Green Nashik" should become a people's movement rather than remain merely a government initiative. He urged citizens not only to plant trees but also to take responsibility for their protection and long-term care.



He further informed that one lakh trees will be planted under the Mission Green Monsoon campaign, adding that their survival and maintenance will be the true measure of the initiative's success.



The Mission Green Monsoon campaign is being conducted from June 28 to October 25, 2026, with planned tree plantation drives scheduled every Sunday.