Nashik DDMA Urges Citizens To Stay Alert And Follow Safety Measures During Monsoon | Sourced

Nashik: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nashik, has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions during the monsoon season. In view of the potential risks of heavy rainfall, floods, lightning, and other natural disasters, the administration has urged people to rely on official weather applications for timely updates and alerts.



Citizens have been advised to use the SACHET app for local disaster alerts and early warnings, the DAMINI app for lightning forecasts, and the MAUSAM app for weather forecasts and real-time updates.



The administration has also issued several important safety guidelines. People should pay close attention to official weather warnings and keep an emergency kit ready with a first-aid box, torch, spare batteries, essential medicines, and important documents stored in waterproof bags. If evacuation orders are issued, citizens should immediately move to designated safe shelters. Any incidents such as flooding, road closures, or other emergencies should be promptly reported to the District Disaster Control Room or local disaster volunteers. Special attention should be given to senior citizens, children, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities.

Read Also Nashik Hosts Regional Workshop On Solid Waste Management Rules 2026



The DDMA has advised people to avoid rivers, dams, flood-affected areas, and waterlogged roads during heavy rains. They should not take shelter in dilapidated or unsafe buildings and must maintain a safe distance from electric poles, snapped power lines, and fallen electrical wires. Citizens are also warned not to attempt crossing submerged bridges, roads, or causeways. They should avoid believing or sharing unverified information on social media and instead follow only official advisories.



In case of any emergency, citizens should immediately contact the Disaster Helpline 1077, Police 112, Ambulance 108, or Fire Services 101.

"The best protection against disasters is preparedness and vigilance," the District Disaster Management Authority, Nashik, said in its appeal to the public.