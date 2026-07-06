Nashik Hosts Regional Workshop On Solid Waste Management Rules 2026 | Sourced

Nashik: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Nashik Regional Office, organised a one-day regional workshop on the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, at the NIMA Conference Hall, Satpur MIDC, in line with the directives of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).



The workshop focused on creating awareness about the new rules, strengthening their implementation, and guiding urban local bodies on compliance. Experts from CPCB, MPCB, municipal authorities, academic institutions, and waste management companies delivered presentations on key provisions of the rules, stakeholder responsibilities, waste processing technologies, and best practices in scientific solid waste management.

The workshop was inaugurated with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp in the presence of Shashikant Lokhande, Scientist, CPCB; Ashish Nahar, President of NIMA; Rajendra Pansare, President of AIMA; Pranav Pakhle, Deputy Regional Officer, MPCB; Dr Palod from the Nashik Municipal Corporation; and Gosavi, Joint Commissioner (Municipal Administration), District Collector's Office.



Representatives from municipal corporations, municipal councils, nagar panchayats, government departments, industries, and environmental organisations from Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, and Nandurbar attended the workshop. MPCB expressed confidence that the initiative would help ensure the effective implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, across the region.