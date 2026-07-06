Nashik: Fake Godman Arrested For Alleged Rape, Forced Marriage And Black Magic Threats | Sourced

Nashik: A self-styled godman from Daranasangvi near Saikheda has been arrested by Saikheda Police for allegedly raping a woman, forcing her into marriage, and repeatedly threatening her with black magic. The action follows the intervention of the Maharashtra chapter of the Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS).



According to the complaint, the woman, who ran a tea stall in Panchavati, approached the accused after being told he could help improve her struggling business. Claiming to perform rituals for prosperity, the accused allegedly took ₹3,000 from her and later threatened to kill her through black magic if she refused to have sexual relations with him. He allegedly raped her and, despite already being married, forced her into marriage.



The victim further alleged that the accused physically assaulted and intimidated her whenever she opposed his fraudulent practices. She endured the abuse for nearly three years. A few days ago, he allegedly attempted to strangulate both the woman and their one-year-old child, after which she escaped and sought help from her relatives.



With the support of Maharashtra ANiS activists, the victim approached the office of the Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police. Acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police D. S. Swami, Saikheda Police registered a case under the Maharashtra Anti-Black Magic Act and other relevant provisions of law and arrested the accused.



ANiS office-bearers, including Dr T. R. Gorane, Prof. Asha Landge, Prahlad Mistri, and Krishna Chandgude, appealed to other victims of similar exploitation to come forward and lodge complaints with the police. They also expressed suspicion that the accused may have deceived and exploited several other people under the guise of performing rituals and black magic.



This is the eighth case registered in Nashik district involving a self-styled godman following complaints supported by Maharashtra ANiS.