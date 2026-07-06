Nashik: 32 Kg Ganja Worth ₹14.74 Lakh Seized On Chandwad-Lasalgaon Road; Three Arrested | Sourced

Nashik: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Nashik Rural Police has seized 32 kg of ganja (cannabis) in a major operation. Three accused have been arrested in connection with the case, and contraband, a car, mobile phones, and cash collectively valued at ₹14,74,300 have been confiscated.

According to the police, the operation was carried out in the Dighwad area on the Chandwad-Lasalgaon road. Police had received credible information regarding the smuggling of ganja in a white Swift Dzire car travelling from Chandwad towards Lasalgaon. Acting on this tip-off, the police set up a trap at Dighwad and intercepted the suspected vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, 32 kg of ganja was found in the trunk. The three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

The accused are Sandeep Ramnath Sanap (Resident of Kanadi Mala, Sinnar), Anil Keshav Bodke (Resident of Maparwadi, Sinnar), and Yash Sandeep More (Resident of Kanadi Mala, Sinnar)

A case has been registered at the Chandwad Police Station (Case No. 276/2026) under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(c), and 29 of the NDPS Act. The police have seized the accused's car (MH-01-BT-8813), mobile phones, and cash.

Officers from the Chandwad Police Station are conducting further investigations. Police officials stated that the Nashik Rural Police force will continue to take strict action against such smuggling and the sale of narcotics.