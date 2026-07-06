Nashik On High Alert: Red Alert Issued For Ghat Areas, Trimbakeshwar Tourist Spots Shut As Heavy Rain Set To Intensify | Sourced

Nashik: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'Red Alert' for the ghat areas of Nashik district on Monday, warning of very heavy rainfall, prompting the district administration to step up precautionary measures. As part of the safety measures, the Forest Department has ordered the immediate closure of all tourist destinations in the Trimbakeshwar forest area until further notice.

The decision comes after intermittent rainfall over the past few days and forecasts indicating an increase in rainfall intensity across the district's hilly regions. While an 'Orange Alert' was in place for the ghat areas and a 'Yellow Alert' for the rest of the district on Sunday, rainfall remained light to moderate in most places despite overcast skies.

However, the district witnessed heavy rainfall from Friday night to Saturday afternoon in Trimbakeshwar, Peth, Kalwan, Surgana and Baglan talukas. Significant showers were also recorded in Mukane, Valdevi, Gangapur, Govardhan, Girnare, Ozarkhed, Vaghera, Amboli, Anjaneri, Mahiravani and Ghoti, leading to a rise in water levels across several reservoirs.

According to the IMD, the Red Alert for Monday indicates the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in the ghat sections and dam catchment areas, which is expected to increase inflows into the district's dams. The recent rainfall has already eased concerns over water scarcity, with reservoirs receiving steady inflows after an initially slow start to the monsoon.

In view of the forecast, the Trimbakeshwar Forest Department has temporarily closed all tourist destinations within the forest range. Popular attractions, including Durgawadi Waterfall, Harihargad, Pahine and other tourist spots in the surrounding forest area, will remain closed until further orders.

The Forest Department said the decision was taken to ensure public safety, as heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, slippery terrain, overflowing streams and other hazards in the hilly region. Tourists have been urged to avoid visiting waterfalls, forts, hilltops and ghat sections during the monsoon.

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The District Disaster Management Department has also appealed to residents to remain indoors during periods of heavy rain and lightning, avoid venturing into fields unnecessarily, and ensure the safety of livestock. Citizens have been advised to follow weather advisories and instructions issued by the administration.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also issued an 'Orange Alert' for Nashik district on Tuesday (July 7), indicating that heavy rainfall is likely to continue over the next two days. Authorities remain on alert as they monitor the weather situation and prepare for any rain-related emergencies.