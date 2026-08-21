PNG Supply To Begin Soon In Nanded; 4,000 Homes To Get Connections | Representational Image

Nanded: There is welcome news for the district's residents: the supply of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) is set to begin soon in Nanded city. Acting on the instructions of District Collector Rahul Kardile, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), an entity authorised by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), has commenced work on laying the PNG network as part of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project. MNGL is a joint venture between GAIL and BPCL.

In the first phase, an MDPE gas pipeline spanning approximately 15 kilometres is being laid across areas of Nanded city, including Farandenagar, Tirumalanagar, Chhatrapati Chowk, Canal Road, the D-Mart complex, Taroda Khurd, Kautha and Ravinagar. Through this network, gas connections will be provided directly to around 4,000 households.

PNG will be approximately 10 to 15 per cent cheaper than existing LPG cylinders, a move expected to reduce household expenses for the general public. MNGL will bear the entire cost of installing the necessary infrastructure, including the gas pipeline extending from the exterior wall of the customer's home to the kitchen; customers will not be charged for this service.

The pipeline will ensure a continuous and seamless 24-hour gas supply, eliminating concerns about running out of gas and the need to wait for bookings and deliveries.

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PNG is supplied in a gaseous form. It is considered a safer alternative to domestic LPG cylinders and is regarded as a green fuel. It is a smokeless fuel that causes relatively less pollution. The district administration has urged residents in areas where pipeline work is underway to avail themselves of this facility. The administration has encouraged citizens to come forward and make the most of PNG connections to ensure a safe, affordable and uninterrupted gas supply.