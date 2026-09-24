PNB Shares Financial Product Details At GOSHIMA AGM; New Branch To Open Soon | Sourced

Kolhapur: The 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Gokul Shirgaon Manufacturers Association (GOSHIMA) was organised at Madhusudan Hall, Pavilion Hotel, on Assembly Road.

On the occasion, Punjab National Bank (PNB) set up a special stall, which was attended by 93 prominent manufacturers from the Gokul Shirgaon MIDC area. During the event, the bank also announced that it would soon open a new branch for entrepreneurs in the region.

Manglesh Mukul, Deputy Circle Head (DCH), PNB Circle Office, Kolhapur, guided entrepreneurs on the bank's liability (deposit) products. Sanjeev Kumar, Head of PLP (PNB Loan Point), Kolhapur, shared details about various credit (loan) products. Namrata Sontakke, Marketing Officer, gave a presentation on PNB's salary account product.

Ameet Raut, Branch Head, 5 Star Kagal MIDC, and Akash Patil, Manager Marketing, Circle Office, were also present during the event.