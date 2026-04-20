PNB Launches Mega Retail Credit Campaign Across Kolhapur Circle, Garners ₹63 Crore Leads | Sourced

Pune: A "Mega Retail Credit Outreach Programme" was successfully organised on Saturday (18th April), under the PNB Circle Office, Kolhapur. The objective of the program was to expand banking services to potential customers and further strengthen business commitments.

This campaign was organised at three different locations. At the event held at the James Stone Branch Office, Kolhapur, Circle Head Rajiv Kumar Rai (Deputy General Manager), Deputy Circle Head Mukul Manglesh (Assistant General Manager), and Chief Manager Sunil were notably present.

Meanwhile, at the programme organised in Panaji, Goa, the dignified presence of Parmendra Singh Aswal (Deputy General Manager, General Administration Department from Head Office), PLP Head Jagat Patra (Assistant General Manager), and CAC Head Ravi Jindal (Assistant General Manager) was recorded. Additionally, at the event held at the Jule Solapur Branch Office, Deputy Circle Head Dinesh Pandey (Assistant General Manager) and Branch Head Satish Goranti were present.

During the programme, extensive contact was established with potential customers across various locations, and 153 credit leads worth over Rs 63 crore were received. These will be disbursed soon to accelerate the bank’s business plans.

In their addresses, the officials stated that this event, under the guidance of the bank’s MD and CEO Ashok Chandra, is a significant step toward strengthening customer-centric services. The bank is continuously striving to increase the reach of loan schemes and connect more people to the formal banking system. Furthermore, emphasis was placed on giving top priority to customer satisfaction, and confidence was expressed that the swift execution of all eligible leads would be ensured within the stipulated timeframe.