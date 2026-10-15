PNB Holds Retail Credit Outreach Programme In Kolhapur | Sourced

Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank’s Kolhapur Circle organised a Retail Credit Outreach Programme on October 14 to make banking services more accessible, promote financial literacy and attract new customers.

The main programme was held at Tarabai Park in Kolhapur, with similar outreach activities conducted simultaneously at branches under the circle in Solapur, Latur and Panaji. The event was presided over by Rajeev Kumar Rai, Circle Head, Kolhapur.

Welcoming guests, branch heads and customers, Rai outlined the objectives of the initiative and highlighted the bank’s customer-friendly retail loan schemes.

A departmental head said the programme aligned with the vision of Ashok Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, to make banking services more accessible. The initiative aimed to extend the benefits of retail credit, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans, and agricultural loan schemes to more customers while promoting financial awareness.

Sub-Divisional Head Dinesh Kumar Pandey and PLP Chief Sanjeev briefed participants on the benefits and application procedures for various retail loan products.

The bank said its major retail loan schemes were available through digital and hybrid channels, enabling customers to access loan services securely and conveniently.

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Administrators from Kolhapur city branches, bank officials and customers participated in the programme. The bank received a positive response from local residents and reported acquiring hundreds of new business leads through the outreach initiative.