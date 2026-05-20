PMRDA Cracks Down On Illegal Hoardings & Encroachments In Pune District

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on Tuesday intensified its drive against unauthorised hoardings and roadside encroachments in parts of Pune district. An illegal hoarding installed by a private hospital at Khed Shivapur was removed, while several encroachments between Bhugaon and Ghotawade Phata were demolished during a joint action with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

According to PMRDA officials, the unauthorised hoarding belonged to Max Neuro Hospital and had been erected without permission at Group No. 114 in Khed Shivapur village of Haveli tehsil. The structure was completely dismantled by the PMRDA’s unauthorised construction demolition department.

Structures Affecting Traffic Removed…

In another operation carried out on the Bhugaon-Ghotawade Phata stretch, teams from PMRDA and MSRDC removed structures obstructing the roadside and affecting traffic flow. Officials said six illegal tin sheds built along the road were razed during the drive. Two compound wall structures encroaching on road space were also demolished.

The authorities additionally seized 10 small advertisement boards that had been installed without permission and were causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians.

‘Anti-Encroachment Drive Would Continue’

The action was taken on the instructions of PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari and under the guidance of Additional Metropolitan Commissioner K. Manjulakshmi. The drive was led by joint commissioner and head of the unauthorised construction demolition department, Himmat Kharade, along with Tahsildar Asha Holkar, Ravindra Ranjane and other officials.

Himmat Kharade said the anti-encroachment drive would continue in the coming days and warned that strict action would be taken against people putting up illegal hoardings or encroaching on roads within PMRDA limits.

Dr Chaudhari also appealed to citizens and commercial establishments not to erect hoardings without permission or occupy road spaces illegally. He said formal approval from PMRDA is mandatory before installing any hoarding in the region and added that the authority has simplified the permission process for public convenience.