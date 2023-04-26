 PMPML introduces new bus routes to ease commuting woes in Pune
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
PMPML introduces new bus routes to ease commuting woes in Pune | ANI

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has announced the launch of two new bus routes in response to the demands of the citizens. The new routes, which will commence from April 28, 2023, will connect Kothrud Stand to Hinjewadi Maan Phase 3 and Aundh Gaon to Symbiosis Hospital in Lavale.

The first route will pass through Kothrud Depot, Chandani Chowk, and Wakad Bridge, while the second route will cover Pimple Gurav, Wakad, Balewadi, Sus Gaon, and other areas.

The PMPML has urged the citizens to make use of these new routes and provide their feedback on the same.

The launch of these new bus routes is expected to ease the commuting woes of the citizens, especially those who travel to Hinjewadi and Lavale for work or study purposes.

article-image

