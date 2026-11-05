PMC's Shrinath Bhimale Writes To CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks 13 TMC Water Allocation For Eight Months |

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Standing Committee Chairman, Shrinath Bhimale has written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding a clearly defined allocation of 13 TMC of water for Pune from November 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027. He has also urged the state government not to include water released to the city during the monsoon in its annual water quota, citing the city’s growing population and increasing summer demand.

Shrinath Bhimale Raises Concerns Over Lack Of Clarity On 13.2 TMC Water Quota

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Bhimale raised concerns over the lack of clarity regarding the 13.2 TMC water quota reportedly approved for Pune at the Pune district-level water allocation committee meeting held on October 29 in the presence of Guardian Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar.

He pointed out that although the allocation was announced, there was no written clarification from the Water Resources Department specifying the period for which it would remain applicable. Subsequent reports suggested that the quota would cover July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.

Pune's Population Nears 70 Lakh, Daily Water Requirement Reaches 1,700 MLD

Bhimale stated that Pune’s population has crossed nearly 70 lakh following the inclusion of surrounding villages, creating a daily water requirement of approximately 1,700 million litres per day (MLD).

He also highlighted concerns over the city’s declining water storage. Despite the four dams supplying Pune being filled during the monsoon, nearly 11 TMC of water was released through canals and rivers. Continued releases for agricultural purposes have reduced the available storage to around 2.4 TMC, he stated.

Bhimale stated in the letter, “The water released to Pune during the monsoon should not be counted towards its annual quota. Considering the city’s growing population and the possibility of an increased demand during summer, 13 TMC of water should be made available from November 1, 2026, to June 30, 2027.”

He further noted that the civic administration had introduced weekly water cuts and conservation measures. He also pointed to the proposed utilisation of around 6.5 TMC of treated water for agriculture through the Mundhwa jackwell project, following the completion of sewage treatment infrastructure under the river improvement project.