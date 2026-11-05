NMMT Introduces Direct Ghansoli-Uttarsiv Bus Service Via Mahape To Improve Connectivity For 14 Villages In Navi Mumbai |

Navi Mumbai: Following demands for better public transport connectivity from residents of the 14 villages recently brought under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) has introduced a direct bus service connecting Ghansoli-Gharonda to Uttarsiv village via Mahape.

Mayor Sujata Patil Inaugurates NMMT Route 38 At Uttarsiv Village

The new service, Route No. 38, was inaugurated by Mayor Sujata Patil at Uttarsiv. The service is expected to provide relief to residents, students and industrial workers who frequently travel between the villages, Ghansoli and Mahape.

The Uttarsiv area has several industrial and educational establishments, resulting in considerable daily commuter movement. Until now, residents have faced difficulties accessing public transport connectivity to these destinations.

NMMT Official Highlights Need For Better Transport Connectivity To 14 Villages

"With the inclusion of the 14 villages in the NMMC jurisdiction, extending NMMT services to these areas has become important. The new route will provide direct connectivity between Ghansoli-Gharonda and Uttarsiv via key residential, educational and industrial locations, benefiting students, employees and other commuters," an NMMT official said.

Three ordinary buses will operate on the route throughout the week. The journey will take approximately 40 to 45 minutes, and the fare has been fixed at Rs 21.

The buses will cover Ghansoli-Gharonda, Ghansoli railway station, Rajendra Ashram, Terna College, Mahape Business Park (MBP), Shilphata, Kalyan Phata, Gotheghar, MHADA Building 6 A-B and Uttarsiv village.

According to the timetable, buses will depart from Ghansoli-Gharonda at 5.43 am and 7.55 pm, reaching Uttarsiv at 6.30 am and 8.50 pm, respectively.

Transport Committee Chairman Vikas Zanjad, Ward Committee Chairman Bharat Bhoir, corporators Shashikant Bhoir and Pratiksha Patil, Chief Transport Officer Sunil Salunkhe, Ghansoli Depot Manager Ganesh Mhatre, engineer Tushar Garud and Planning Department Head Dharmaraj Bhagat were present at the inauguration.

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