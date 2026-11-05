Bhiwandi Police Officer, CCTV Technician Booked For Allegedly Deleting Police Station Surveillance Footage | File Pic

Bhiwandi: In a serious breach of police accountability, a police naik and an unidentified private CCTV technician have been booked for allegedly tampering with official surveillance footage and destroying crucial electronic evidence at Bhoiwada Police Station in Bhiwandi. The alleged manipulation involved deleting recordings from five hard disks of the station's CCTV network, reportedly to conceal evidence of the police personnel's alleged misconduct.

According to the complaint, the accused police naik, identified as Umesh Chandrabhan Nagre, was posted at Bhoiwada Police Station when the alleged incident took place. He is currently serving at the Ulhasnagar Police Control Room. Nagre allegedly misused his official position to collect money illegally from a person identified as Akhtar Ali Abbas Ali Momin and helped him escape to prevent legal action against him.

CCTV Footage Allegedly Deleted From Hard Disks

The complaint further alleges that, to ensure that evidence of the incident did not surface and to avoid possible legal consequences, CCTV recordings from the police station building and its surrounding premises were deliberately deleted. The footage recorded before 11.08 pm on March 14, 2025, was allegedly erased from five hard disks installed in the Network Video Recorder (NVR) system kept in the cabin of the Senior Police Inspector at Bhoiwada Police Station.

Police suspect that Nagre took the assistance of an unidentified private CCTV technician to carry out the deletion. The alleged act resulted in the destruction of important government electronic records that could have served as evidence in the case.

Case Registered Under BNS And IT Act

Following a complaint by Bhoiwada Senior Police Inspector Vikram Mohite, a case was registered against Nagre and the unidentified technician under Sections 241, 238, 239, 324(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 65 and 66 of the Information Technology Act.

Police Inspector Vinod Patil has been assigned the investigation.

Also Watch:

Allegations Raise Police Accountability Concerns

The case has drawn attention within the police department, as the allegations involve a police employee entrusted with maintaining law and order, who is now accused of manipulating official surveillance records and destroying potential evidence. The allegations are under investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/