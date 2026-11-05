Thane Railway Station Gets New Escalators On Platforms 5 And 6 As Diwali Gift; MP Naresh Mhaske Announces Major Upgrades |

Thane: Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske has announced a series of passenger-centric infrastructure upgrades for the Thane Railway Station, highlighting the newly inaugurated escalators on platforms 5 and 6 as a special Diwali gift for daily commuters.

Addressing the media during his visit to the station, the Member of Parliament emphasized that transforming Thane’s railway facilities remains a top priority given its massive daily passenger footfall.

Key Infrastructure Updates at Thane Railway Station

Escalators on Platforms 5 and 6: Long-pending demands from commuters—especially senior citizens, Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), and travelers carrying heavy luggage—have been fulfilled with the opening of new escalators.

Sanitation Facilities: A newly constructed passenger toilet, developed in collaboration with DMART, was officially inaugurated, with work on additional sanitation blocks currently underway.

Addressing Revenue Rules: Pointing out that Thane handles roughly 90 million passengers annually, MP Mhaske noted that he has formally raised the issue with the Railway Board regarding the policy linking station revenues to passenger amenities. He stressed that railways should prioritize passenger comfort over revenue generation.

Platform Extensions & 15-Car Trains: To accommodate growing commuter traffic, platform lengths across various platforms are being extended from 12 and 13 cars to support 15-car local trains, ensuring suspended or constrained services resume smoothly.

New Thane Railway Station Project: Discussing the upcoming new Thane railway station project, Mhaske noted that approach road construction by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is complete. While the TMC had initially sanctioned around ₹300 crore, financial constraints led to discussions with railway authorities and the metro project administration to streamline funding and land transfer. Rehabilitation of nearby Indira Nagar slum residents is actively underway to clear the path for ongoing construction.

Thane Metro Update:

Addressing timelines for urban transit, MP Mhaske confirmed that the much-anticipated Thane Metro project is targeted to commence operations by December, significantly boosting intra-city connectivity.

Cancellation of Local Festival Funds for Drought Relief

In a notable political decision, MP Mhaske announced the cancellation of the grand Diwali festival celebrations typically organized by Shiv Sena in Thane East, a tradition led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

He explained that the allocated funds and resources are being redirected to support drought-affected farmers across Maharashtra. Under Deputy Chief Minister Shinde’s leadership, the administration is actively distributing festival aid and essential provisions directly to farming communities to bring relief and festive joy to those facing agricultural hardship.

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