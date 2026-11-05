Thane's Upvan Lake To Host First-Ever Diwali Wonderland 2026 From November 6; Over 50 Artists To Perform Live |

Thane: Residents of Thane are set to experience a unique grand celebration this festive season with the maiden edition of 'DIWALI WONDERLAND 2026,' organized at the iconic Upvan Lake. Organized by Yuva Sena and presented by the V.B. Group of Companies, the six-day grand carnival will run from November 6 to November 11, 2026.

The official inauguration is scheduled for Friday, November 6, at 7:00 PM. Maharashtra Minister for Transport Pratap Sarnaik and Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpalolkar will inaugurate the event in the presence of Member of Parliament (Thane) Naresh Mhaske and MLA Ravindra Phatak.

Key Highlights of the Event

Grand Artistic Performances:Over 50 artists will perform live, offering a fusion of traditional Indian music, Western music, and cultural acts curated for all age groups.

Diwali Pahat: A traditional early-morning musical program, 'Diwali Pahat,' will take place on Sunday, November 8, at 6:30 AM along the banks of Upvan Lake.

Photography, Reel-Making And Traditional Attire Competitions For Youth

Youth & Creative Competitions:Features dedicated events for young attendees, including traditional attire contests, photography, and reel-making competitions with attractive prizes.

Family & Children's Attractions:The lake precinct will feature decorative lighting, installations, children's entertainment zones, and public lucky-draw contests.

Social Initiative: Alongside the festive celebrations, Yuva Sena volunteers will organize a relief campaign to assist drought-affected farmers across the state.

Extending an open invitation to residents, Yuva Sena Working President Purvesh Pratap Sarnaik urged families, youth, and music lovers to attend the festival in large numbers and experience the cultural showcase.

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