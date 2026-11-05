Thane District Administration Bans Sky Lanterns During Diwali To Prevent Fire Accidents & Ensure Public Safety | Representational Image

Thane, November 05, 2026: In view of potential fire hazards and risks to life and property posed by the release of sky lanterns (flying lanterns) during the Diwali festival period, the Thane district administration has imposed a strict ban on their use.

District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal has issued a prohibitory order enforcing this ban across all police station jurisdictions within the Thane district. The order remains in effect from midnight on November 5, 2026, until midnight on November 19, 2026. Under this directive, flying, selling, and storing sky lanterns are completely prohibited, and strict legal action will be taken against violators.

Diwali Celebrations And Sky Lantern Use

The festive season spanning from November 5 to November 11 features various celebrations, including Vasubaras, Dhanatrayodashi, Narak Chaturdashi, Laxmi Pujan, Bali Pratipada/Diwali Padwa, and Bhaubij. During these observances, citizens frequently release large numbers of sky lanterns into the air.

Fire Hazards Prompt Prohibitory Orders

The administration noted that if these lanterns catch fire while airborne, they can land on houses, buildings, and other flammable materials in a burning state. This creates a severe risk of major fires and grave accidents. Acting on a recommendation from the Superintendent of Police (Thane Rural) to curb this potential hazard, the District Collector formally enacted the prohibitory orders.

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Administration Urges Public Cooperation

Citizens and traders are strongly urged to cooperate with the administration, strictly adhere to the guidelines, and ensure a safe and incident-free Diwali.

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