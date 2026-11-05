Diwali 2026: Bombay HC Asks Maharashtra Govt To Consider Regulating Firecracker-Bursting Timings

The Bombay High Court has urged Maharashtra authorities to examine restrictions on firecracker timings to address pollution and public health concerns | File Photo

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to consider imposing regulated timings for bursting firecrackers during Diwali, in line with directions issued by the Supreme Court to curb pollution and protect public health.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale referred to the Supreme Court’s October 29 directions restricting the use of approved green firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to two time slots — 6 am to 7 am and 8 pm to 10 pm.

The High Court said the state government and concerned authorities, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and police, should examine whether similar restrictions could be implemented in Maharashtra, keeping local conditions in mind.

“In our opinion, it would be appropriate for the State Government and the concerned authorities in Maharashtra to consider the applicability and implementation of the said directions in the State, having regard to the prevailing local conditions,” the bench observed in a detailed 13-page order made available on Wednesday. The hearing took place on Tuesday.

Supreme Court Directions On Firecracker Timings

The Supreme Court had highlighted that uncontrolled bursting of firecrackers during festivals could cause serious environmental and health concerns, leading to sudden increases in the Air Quality Index (AQI). It had also noted that microscopic particulate matter released into the atmosphere could remain suspended for several days.

Court Criticises Removal Of Anti-Pollution Video

The order was passed in proceedings initiated suo motu by the High Court after the BMC removed an anti-pollution awareness video featuring actor Dia Mirza from its social media platforms following objections from Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam and Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Calling the removal of Mirza’s video “most unfortunate”, the bench said public health and environmental campaigns undertaken in compliance with court directions should not be affected by individual objections or factional considerations.

The court appreciated Mirza and other public figures, including Madhuri Dixit, Nishigandha Wad, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, Harshada Khanwilkar, Swapnil Joshi and Kushal Badrike, for voluntarily participating in the campaign without remuneration.

It said restoring the deleted video on the BMC’s official social media accounts would be “ideal and eminently desirable”, adding that Mumbai’s cultural identity rests on unity and mutual respect.

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“There can be no scope or justification for such reactions of a few individuals, particularly when such reactions are ex facie against the highest constitutional principles of secularism,” the court said.

The bench stressed that every festival is a constitutional right and authorities must promote fraternity and respect across communities.

Despite the court’s observations, the BMC had not restored Mirza’s video by Wednesday.

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