PMC To Spend ₹2 Crore Annually To Clean Major Roads In Pune Cantonment Area | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take up cleaning of major roads in the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) area, despite the roads falling outside its jurisdiction, following complaints about garbage accumulation and poor cleanliness. The civic body will spend around ₹2 crore annually on the work, according to PMC officials.

The decision follows discussions between PMC and PCB officials over the poor cleanliness along major roads in the area. The PMC's Solid Waste Management Department will now carry out regular cleaning drives. The move is particularly significant because the Cantonment area sees regular movement of ministers, MLAs, MPs and other senior officials.

Garbage accumulates along major roads

Several important government offices are located within the Pune Cantonment Board limits, including the Divisional Commissionerate, District Collector's residence, New Circuit House, Old Circuit House and the Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI).

The area also hosts frequent meetings attended by senior government officials and elected representatives.

However, garbage has been accumulating along roads in the area in recent days. Since many visitors assume that Cantonment roads fall under PMC's jurisdiction, the poor cleanliness was also affecting the civic body's image.

PMC officials said the situation was creating a misconception that the municipal corporation was responsible for the lack of cleanliness.

PMC and Cantonment Board hold discussions

Following complaints over the issue, PMC officials held joint meetings with the Pune Cantonment Board administration.

The proposal for PMC to undertake cleaning of major roads has received approval from the Cantonment Board.

The civic body will focus on major thoroughfares within the Cantonment limits rather than taking over all sanitation responsibilities in the area.

'Lack of cleanliness was creating misconceptions'

PMC Additional Commissioner Prejeet Nair said the decision was taken because of the importance of the area and the continuous movement of senior officials and visitors.

"The Pune Cantonment area houses many critical offices and sees continuous movement of high-profile individuals. The prevailing lack of cleanliness was causing misconceptions about the municipal corporation's performance," Nair said.

He said PMC decided to take up cleaning of the major roads to ensure that the city maintains a clean and presentable image.

The arrangement will see PMC spending its funds on sanitation work outside its jurisdiction, with the approval of the Cantonment Board administration.