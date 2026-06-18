PMC To Form Expert Panel For Pune's First Comprehensive Cultural Policy

Bal Gandharva Rangmandir | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will constitute a high-level committee to prepare a comprehensive cultural policy for the city, following directions issued by Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

Bhimale said the initiative is being undertaken in line with the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to formulate a dedicated cultural policy for Pune. A 14-member committee comprising experts from the cultural sector, theatre organisations, artists, litterateurs, historians, folk art representatives, urban planning experts and PMC officials will be formed to draft the policy within a stipulated timeframe. The draft will subsequently be placed before the Standing Committee and the General Body for approval.

The proposed policy will outline a long-term roadmap for the development of theatres, art galleries, heritage sites and new cultural infrastructure across the city. It will also explore the creation of a dedicated fund for the maintenance and development of cultural assets.

The policy aims to promote cultural activities through folk art festivals, programmes for young artists, heritage conservation initiatives and the use of modern technology to strengthen cultural administration.

Taking note of the recent incident at Bal Gandharva Rangmandir, Bhimale directed the civic administration to prepare a comprehensive plan for improving the city's theatre and cultural management system. To prevent similar incidents in the future, the administration has been instructed to introduce a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), a digital permission system and a centralised online booking platform at the earliest.

He further said an integrated online system will be developed for theatre bookings, permissions and event management across the city's cultural venues. A digital application named 'Rangyatra' will also be introduced to make the reservation process transparent, efficient and equitable for artists, cultural organisations and event organisers.

The Standing Committee has also directed the administration to submit a detailed status report on all 16 theatres and art galleries under the PMC's jurisdiction. The report will cover air-conditioning, seating arrangements, stage and backstage facilities, sound and lighting systems, electrical infrastructure, sanitation, pest control, parking, drinking water, fire safety, accessibility for persons with disabilities, and pending repair and maintenance works.

The administration has also been instructed to utilise budgetary allocations made for theatres and art galleries during the current financial year and expedite all sanctioned but pending works. A time-bound action plan for each project will be prepared, with periodic progress reports to be submitted before the Standing Committee.