PMC Sanctions ₹50 Lakh For Unity Run 2026 Amid Drought Concerns; Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Use Of Taxpayers' Money

Pune: Amid the state’s severe drought situation and calls for financial austerity, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the ‘Pune Unity Run 2026’, triggering a political controversy after former Congress MLA, Ravindra Dhangekar questioned the civic body’s decision to spend taxpayers money on a marathon allegedly aimed at promoting political leaders.
Dhangekar Questions ₹50 Lakh Allocation Amid Drought Concerns
In a post on X (Tweet) on Sunday, Dhangekar in his tweet alleged that public money was being used for the publicity of Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and other political leaders. He questioned the timing of the expenditure, pointing out that the state was facing drought conditions and the government was emphasising financial discipline.
“Is the state facing a severe drought while a marathon for MPs is being funded through municipal funds?” Dhangekar asked.
In his post, he further alleged, “At a time when the entire state is suffering from a severe drought, the state government is exercising financial restraint and carefully utilising funds. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation has generously sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the marathon organised by Sanskriti Pratishthan. Who gave the PMC Commissioner the authority to waste money collected through taxpayers’ hard-earned contributions in this manner?”
PMC Approves Financial Assistance For Pune Unity Run 2026
According to the documents shared by Dhangekar, the proposal was submitted by Give2Save Nest Foundation, an NGO, in collaboration with Sanskriti Foundation for organising the Pune Unity Run 2026 on November 15. The event was planned to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and promote national unity, health and social awareness, with an estimated participation of 40,000 citizens.
A letter dated November 4, signed by PMC Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, sought financial assistance of up to Rs 50 lakh from the civic body. The proposal was subsequently approved through Standing Committee Resolution No. 1548, dated November 15, 2026, under the 2026-27 sports and playground budget head.
The sanctioned amount includes Rs 12 lakh for cash prizes for national and international elite runners, Rs 3 lakh for trophies for winners and Rs 35 lakh for medals for participants.
Dhangekar alleged that while marathons could be organised on Pune’s roads with an expenditure of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the PMC had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh, questioning whether the money was being spent to promote political leaders rather than the sporting event.
He said, “If there is such generosity, we have no objection to leaders spending their own money on such activities. But using Pune residents’ money during such a severe drought to glorify political leaders raises serious questions about their moral responsibility.”
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