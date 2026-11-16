PMC Sanctions ₹50 Lakh For Unity Run 2026 Amid Drought Concerns; Ravindra Dhangekar Questions Use Of Taxpayers' Money | X @DhangekarRavii

Pune: Amid the state’s severe drought situation and calls for financial austerity, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for the ‘Pune Unity Run 2026’, triggering a political controversy after former Congress MLA, Ravindra Dhangekar questioned the civic body’s decision to spend taxpayers money on a marathon allegedly aimed at promoting political leaders.

Dhangekar Questions ₹50 Lakh Allocation Amid Drought Concerns

In a post on X (Tweet) on Sunday, Dhangekar in his tweet alleged that public money was being used for the publicity of Union Minister of State Murlidhar Mohol and other political leaders. He questioned the timing of the expenditure, pointing out that the state was facing drought conditions and the government was emphasising financial discipline.

“Is the state facing a severe drought while a marathon for MPs is being funded through municipal funds?” Dhangekar asked.

पुणे महापालिकेची उघड फसवणूक! ५० लाख रुपये देऊनही मॅरेथॉनच्या निमंत्रण पत्रिकेवरून महापालिकेचा लोगो आणि नाव गायब; खासदार मुरलीधर मोहोळ आणि संबंधित अधिकाऱ्यांवर फसवणुकीचे गुन्हे दाखल करा – माजी आमदार रवींद्र धंगेकर यांची मागणीआज झालेल्या पुणे मॅरेथॉन स्पर्धेला पुणे महानगरपालिकेने तब्बल ५० लाख रुपये देऊन देखील, साध्या निमंत्रण पत्रिकेवर महापालिकेचा लोगो किंवा 'पुणे महापालिका प्रायोजक' असा कुठलाही उल्लेख करण्यात आलेला नाही. याउलट, निमंत्रण पत्रिकेवर इतर खाजगी कंपन्यांचे लोगो वापरण्यात आले आहेत. इतकेच नव्हे तर, महापालिकेचा निधी वापरूनही या कार्यक्रमासाठी पुणे महापालिकेचे आयुक्त आणि गटनेते यांना निमंत्रित देखील केलेले नाही व निमंत्रण पत्रिकेवर त्यांची नावेही नाहीत. ही चक्क पुणे महानगरपालिकेची आणि पुणेकरांची उघड फसवणूक असून, सांस्कृतिक प्रतिष्ठानचे अध्यक्ष खासदार मुरलीधर मोहोळ आणि या प्रक्रियेत घाईघाईने आरटीजीएस (RTGS) द्वारे पैसे वर्ग करणाऱ्या महापालिका अधिकाऱ्यांवर तातडीने फसवणुकीचे गुन्हे दाखल करण्यात यावेत, अशी आक्रमक मागणी माजी आमदार रवींद्र धंगेकर यांनी केली आहे.प्रशासनाच्या कारभारावर प्रश्नचिन्ह उपस्थित करताना धंगेकर म्हणाले की, "महापालिकेकडून कोणत्याही कार्यक्रमाला प्रायोजकत्व देताना नियमानुसार कार्यक्रमानंतर पैसे वर्ग केले जातात. असे असताना या कार्यक्रमासाठी अधिकाऱ्यांनी एवढी घाईघाईने तत्परता दाखवण्याचे कारण काय? कोणतीही शहानिशा न करता ५० लाख रुपये वर्ग करताना, या बदल्यात महापालिकेला काय मिळणार आहे, पालिकेचे प्रायोजक म्हणून नाव वापरले जाणार आहे की नाही, याची साधी खातरजमाही अधिकाऱ्यांनी केलेली नाही." केवळ एकाच राजकीय पक्षाच्या नेत्यांची आणि पदाधिकाऱ्यांची नावे पत्रिकेवर छापून सरकारी पैशातून स्वतःची राजकीय प्रसिद्धी केली जात असल्याचा आरोपही त्यांनी केला आहे.खासदार मुरलीधर मोहोळ यांनी महापालिकेच्या काही अधिकाऱ्यांना हाताशी धरून पुणे महापालिकेच्या तिजोरीवर हा ५० लाख रुपयांचा दरोडा टाकला आहे, असा घणाघाती आरोप धंगेकर यांनी केला आहे. पुणेकरांच्या कष्टाच्या कराचा पैसा असा खाजगी आणि राजकीय कार्यक्रमांसाठी बेकायदेशीररीत्या उधळला जात असेल, तर ते अजिबात खपवून घेतले जाणार नाही. त्यामुळे या प्रकरणातील संबंधित महापालिका अधिकारी आणि सांस्कृतिक प्रतिष्ठानचे अध्यक्ष मुरलीधर मोहोळ यांच्यावर तातडीने फसवणुकीचे गुन्हे दाखल करून महापालिकेचे हे ५० लाख रुपये वसूल करण्यात यावेत, अशी ठाम मागणी रवींद्र धंगेकर यांनी केली आहे.आपला नम्र,रवींद्र धंगेकर(माजी आमदार, कसबा विधानसभा मतदारसंघ, पुणे) — Ravindra Dhangekar Official (@DhangekarRavii) November 15, 2026

In his post, he further alleged, “At a time when the entire state is suffering from a severe drought, the state government is exercising financial restraint and carefully utilising funds. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation has generously sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the marathon organised by Sanskriti Pratishthan. Who gave the PMC Commissioner the authority to waste money collected through taxpayers’ hard-earned contributions in this manner?”

PMC Approves Financial Assistance For Pune Unity Run 2026

According to the documents shared by Dhangekar, the proposal was submitted by Give2Save Nest Foundation, an NGO, in collaboration with Sanskriti Foundation for organising the Pune Unity Run 2026 on November 15. The event was planned to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and promote national unity, health and social awareness, with an estimated participation of 40,000 citizens.

A letter dated November 4, signed by PMC Commissioner, Naval Kishore Ram, sought financial assistance of up to Rs 50 lakh from the civic body. The proposal was subsequently approved through Standing Committee Resolution No. 1548, dated November 15, 2026, under the 2026-27 sports and playground budget head.

The sanctioned amount includes Rs 12 lakh for cash prizes for national and international elite runners, Rs 3 lakh for trophies for winners and Rs 35 lakh for medals for participants.

Dhangekar alleged that while marathons could be organised on Pune’s roads with an expenditure of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, the PMC had sanctioned Rs 50 lakh, questioning whether the money was being spent to promote political leaders rather than the sporting event.

He said, “If there is such generosity, we have no objection to leaders spending their own money on such activities. But using Pune residents’ money during such a severe drought to glorify political leaders raises serious questions about their moral responsibility.”

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