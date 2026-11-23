PMC Razes 2.05 Lakh Sq Ft Of Illegal Structures In City-Wide Crackdown With 80 MSF Personnel, 10 JCBs On Monday | Pics | Alister Augustine

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) demolished a total of 2,05,800 square feet of unauthorised structures across six zones in the city on Monday. The extensive drive covered Handewadi, Dhayari, Warje, Dhole Patil Road, Koregaon Park, Nana Peth, Rasta Peth, Tilak Road and other areas, with a large team of civic personnel, police and security staff deployed to clear illegal constructions and encroachments.

Handewadi Records Largest Demolition Action With 67,500 Sq Ft Of Unauthorised Structures Cleared

The largest action was recorded in the Handewadi Road and Handewadi Chowk areas, where 67,500 sq ft was cleared. This was followed by 58,700 sq ft across Dhole Patil Road, Tadiwala Road, Koregaon Park, Nana Peth and Rasta Peth. Another 38,200 sq ft was demolished in Vadgaon Budruk and Dhayari, while 18,400 sq ft was cleared along the Warje service road. The drive also covered 13,500 sq ft along Vrudheshwar Ghat, Law College Road and the front and side margins of Karve Road, besides 9,500 sq ft on Tilak Road.

The operation was carried out on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and under the supervision of Encroachment Department Chief, Somanath Banerkar Assistant Deputy Commissioner Kailas Walhekar and MSF Chief Officer Shahaji Pawar were also present.

The action also resulted in the removal of 20 stalls, 17 handcarts and 68 hawking counters, besides the seizure of 17 cylinders and 295 other items, including sheds and huts.

The massive operation involved 80 Maharashtra Security Force personnel (MSF), 12 police personnel, one police officer, 276 sanitation workers, 10 JCB machines, 10 gas cutters and four breakers.

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