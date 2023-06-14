PMC Demolishes 30 Out Of 34 Dangerous Wadas | ANI

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has undertaken a proactive mission to prioritize the safety of its residents as the monsoon season approaches. After conducting a comprehensive survey of old and dangerous Wadas (traditional buildings) in the city last month, the PMC identified 34 dilapidated structures and initiated the process of their demolition. So far, the civic body has successfully demolished 30 out of the 34 identified Wadas.

The PMC's construction department meticulously surveyed the city's Wadas, particularly focusing on the Peth area, and took decisive action to remove approximately 30 hazardous structures. In addition, notices have been issued to 58 Wadas that require immediate attention.

The Construction Department issued notices to either vacate or repair these 58 dilapidated buildings scattered throughout the city. Out of this total, 30 Wadas have already been demolished, while 11 have undergone necessary repairs. For the remaining Wadas, only the hazardous sections were demolished, covering an approximate area of 19,990 square feet. Noteworthy locations affected include Rasta Peth with 14 Wadas, Mangalwar Peth with 5, Somwar Peth with 11, Bhudwar Peth with 3, Sukarvar Peth with 17, Guruvar Peth with 1, and Kasba Peth with 8.

Despite the dedicated efforts of the construction department, some long-term landlords and tenants residing in these Wadas are hesitant to leave their homes. To address their concerns, the PMC has made a commitment to provide rent certificates, ensuring future accommodation in new constructions with units of up to 300 square feet. Consequently, only 30 dangerous Wadas have been demolished so far, as the administration continues to explore suitable solutions for those affected.

4 more wadas to be demolished

Following state government guidelines, the PMC has classified the Wadas into three categories based on their level of danger: very dangerous (C1), requiring repairs along with vacation (C2), and needing repairs without vacation (C3). Last year, the PMC took action against 33 C1 category Wadas. This year, 34 C1 category Wadas have been identified, and notices have been issued to their respective owners.

The Wada culture in Pune represents a significant aspect of the city's heritage. Wadas are traditional buildings that have been an integral part of Pune's architectural landscape for centuries. These structures reflect the rich cultural and historical legacy of the region, particularly during the Maratha rule. You can find them in Shukrawar Peth, Raviwar Peth, Sadhashiv and Navi Peth, Narayan Peth, Shaniwar Peth, Mangalwar Peth, Budhwar Peth, Rastha Peth, Bhavani Peth, Somwar Peth, Ghorpade Peth, Nana Peth, Guruwar Peth, Ganesh Peth, Kasba Peth, and Mahatma Phule Peth. These architectural wonders are characterized by their square or rectangular shape, comprising two or three storeys and featuring a peaceful central courtyard.

