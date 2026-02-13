 PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine, Stop-Work Notice Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine, Stop-Work Notice Issued

PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine, Stop-Work Notice Issued

The Pune Municipal Corporation filed a police case against a developer for allegedly dumping construction debris into the Mutha riverbed in Shivajinagar. A stop-work notice was issued and a ₹10 lakh fine imposed. Officials said trucks unloaded rubble from a slum rehabilitation project, raising flood and environmental concerns.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has got a police case registered against a developer for allegedly dumping construction debris into the Mutha riverbed in Shivajinagar | Sourced

Pune, Feb 12: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has got a police case registered against a developer for allegedly dumping construction debris into the Mutha riverbed in Shivajinagar, officials said on Thursday.

The debris reportedly originated from a slum rehabilitation project in the Tofkhana area being executed by the developer, they added.

The action comes after photographs and videos surfaced on social media showing rubble and soil being tipped into the flowing river near Tilak Bridge and Amruteshwar Temple. It triggered outrage among netizens.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said the civic body has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against illegal dumping.

FPJ Shorts
PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine, Stop-Work Notice Issued
PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine, Stop-Work Notice Issued
'Die Motherf***er': Vir Das Shares Screenshot Of DM After His 'Two Indias' Monologue Goes Viral Again
'Die Motherf***er': Vir Das Shares Screenshot Of DM After His 'Two Indias' Monologue Goes Viral Again
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
Who Is Nitish Kumar? Bihar Police Aspirant At Centre Of 'Pakadwa Vivah'; Video Goes Viral
Who Is Nitish Kumar? Bihar Police Aspirant At Centre Of 'Pakadwa Vivah'; Video Goes Viral

"Throwing construction waste into the riverbed or any public place is a serious offence. Criminal cases have been ordered against those responsible. Besides registering an offence with police against the project, a stop work notice has been issued to the project and a fine of Rs 10 lakh has been levied," Ram said.

Local residents alleged trucks were seen unloading soil, stones and cement waste directly into the river channel, raising concerns about obstruction to water flow and possible flooding during the monsoon. Environmental activists said such activities defeat the purpose of the city's Riverfront Development project.

Read Also
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Plans ₹220-Crore Flyover Between Mahim & Bandra East To Ease Congestion On...
article-image

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur said special teams have been deployed to trace the source of the debris and identify the projects involved.

"Stop-work notices are being issued wherever violations are detected. Vehicles used for dumping will be seized and repeat offenders will face cancellation of licences and blacklisting," she said.

PMC officials said despite the availability of a construction and demolition waste processing facility at Wagholi, some contractors avoid using it to cut transportation costs.

The civic body has decided to step up monitoring through CCTV surveillance and periodic inspections, while fixing accountability at the level of engineers and site supervisors, officials added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine,...
PMC Cracks Down: Developer Dumps Debris In Mutha Riverbed, Police Case Filed, ₹10 Lakh Fine,...
Abundant Storage in Jalgaon Dams Brings Relief; Summer Shortage Unlikely
Abundant Storage in Jalgaon Dams Brings Relief; Summer Shortage Unlikely
Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge Wins State Energy Conservation Award 2024–25
Latur District Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge Wins State Energy Conservation Award 2024–25
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Corporators Must Submit Poll Expenditure Reports Within 30 Days Or Face...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Corporators Must Submit Poll Expenditure Reports Within 30 Days Or Face...
'My Caste Is Human’: Maharashtra’s Saundala Village Passes Resolution To Go Caste-Free, Bans...
'My Caste Is Human’: Maharashtra’s Saundala Village Passes Resolution To Go Caste-Free, Bans...