PM Narendra Modi's First Major Appointment In 2014 Was Ajit Doval, Reveals Amit Shah In Pune | Sourced

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval as one of the key architects of India's modern national security framework, saying his contribution to strengthening the country's internal security, foreign policy and strategic decision-making would always be remembered.

Speaking after presenting the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 to Doval in Pune, Shah said the veteran intelligence officer had played a pivotal role in shaping India's security doctrine since becoming national security adviser in 2014.

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‘Doval Was Modi’s First Appointment In 2014’

"Whenever the history of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure is written, Ajit Doval's contribution will always be remembered," Shah said. "As Home Minister, I can say that the backbone of India's internal security has been strengthened because of Ajit Doval. He was the architect of this framework."

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first major appointment after taking office in 2014 was naming Doval as NSA. He said many of the government's major national security decisions were backed by Doval's experience and strategic thinking.

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When Shah Met Doval For First Time…

He also recalled his first interaction with Doval during his tenure as Gujarat's home minister after a series of bomb blasts in the state. Shah said Doval's guidance helped investigators crack several terror cases across the country.

"When serial bomb blasts took place in Gujarat, Narendra Modi asked us to seek Ajit Doval's advice. Based on the insights and tips he provided, the Gujarat Police solved 13 blast cases across the country," Shah said.

Praising Doval's role in national security, Shah said he had made a significant contribution to strengthening India's foreign policy and defence capabilities. "Today, India's foreign policy has a strong spine. In everything we have achieved, Ajit Doval has made a massive contribution," he said.

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‘Awards Inspire Society'

Shah said he felt honoured to present the Lokmanya Tilak National Award to Doval and thanked the Lokmanya Tilak Smarak Trust for selecting him. "An award is not just a token gesture. It inspires society by recognising extraordinary individuals. Receiving the Tilak Award will make Ajit Doval a source of inspiration for all citizens of India," he said.

Earlier in his address, Shah paid tributes to Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 106th death anniversary and remembered social reformer and writer Anna Bhau Sathe on his birth anniversary.

Describing Tilak as one of the greatest leaders of India's freedom movement, Shah said his famous declaration, "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it," gave a new direction to the struggle for independence.

‘Read Lokmanya Tilak’s Work’

He said Tilak also strengthened cultural nationalism by starting public Ganeshotsav and Shiv Jayanti celebrations, bringing people together during the freedom movement.

Shah urged young people to read Tilak's Gita Rahasya, saying its teachings remained relevant even today. "Read Tilak. His writings will never become outdated and will always guide the nation forward," he said.

Concluding his speech, Shah wished Doval a long life and said he hoped the NSA would continue serving the nation for many more years in good health.