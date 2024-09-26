PM Modi Cancelled Visit, What About the Common Man? Punekars Vent on Social Media Over Waterlogging, Traffic, and Potholes; Question if PMC is Cancelling Pothole Repairs Too |

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune in Maharashtra on Thursday was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city, a day after his rally venue was inundated and mud-spattered, Punekars took to social media to raise concerns about the daily problems they face due to waterlogging, traffic, and potholes.

Several users pointed out that the issues which led to the PM's visit cancellation are the same problems they face every day. Others mocked the Pune civic body, asking whether it is also cancelling the pothole filling exercise now that the PM’s visit has been cancelled.

One user wrote, "Punekars again being left in the lurch, like innumerable times before.. PM visit was definitely going to be cancelled, but what about the common man? from where does he/she find strength to navigate the daily chaos on Pune roads? marathit hyalach "kadhta paay ghene" mhantat (sic)."

Many also suggested that the Pune Metro authorities should open the new metro line for the public, despite the PM cancelling his visit.

Even when the Pune Metro authorities posted about the postponement of the opening of the underground metro route from District Court Metro Station to Swargate Metro Station, several users replied, stating that the service should start for common people regardless of the inauguration ceremony's cancellation.

NCP Pune president, Prashant Jagtap tweeted in Marathi and said, "All schools in Pune have been closed due to heavy rains. Naturally, the class on lying organized at SP College grounds has also been cancelled." It should be noted that PM Modi's rally venue was SP College grounds.

After heavy rains on Wednesday evening, the SP College ground, the venue of PM Modi's programme, had muddy pools. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday visited the college ground and said arrangements were being made to ensure nobody is inconvenienced.