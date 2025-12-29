Pimpri-Chinchwad Year-End Crackdown: 365 Drunk Drivers & 1,156 Tinted Glass Violations Detected In Week-Long Drive | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In anticipation of New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Traffic Branch of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) is conducting a week-long special drive across the city to penalise traffic violators, which started last Monday (20th December). Over the past week, traffic police took action against 365 drivers for drunk driving and 1,156 vehicle owners for using tinted (black) glass.

To reduce accidents caused by driving under the influence of alcohol, the Police Commissionerate periodically organises such special campaigns. Under this initiative, from 20th December to 28th December, checkpoints (nakabandi) were set up across all traffic divisions to conduct thorough vehicle inspections.

Key Figures from the Campaign:

- Drunk Driving: 365 drivers were caught and penalised under the Motor Vehicles Act; court proceedings are currently being initiated.

- Tinted Glass (Black Film): 1,156 vehicles penalised for violating visibility rules.

- Fines Collected: A total of Rs 13.84 lakh was recovered from these violators.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Vivek Patil, stated, "Driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious crime that endangers both the driver’s life and the lives of others. Citizens must strictly adhere to traffic rules. Given the expected crowds for the year-end and New Year celebrations, this special crackdown on drunk drivers will continue until 31st December."