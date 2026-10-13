Pimpri-Chinchwad Water Cut: PCMC Yet To Finalise Plan For Additional 10% Reduction From Oct 16

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad may face a further reduction in water supply from Oct 16, with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) yet to finalise how it will implement the proposed cut.

The city already receives water on alternate days and faces a daily shortfall of around 105 million litres.

The Maharashtra Water Resources Department has directed local bodies to reduce water allocation by 10% amid concerns over rainfall deficits and the need to conserve water for the coming months. PCMC is expected to plan its distribution based on the quantity of water available from its sources.

However, the civic body has not yet finalised a revised supply schedule. Officials are considering how to manage the reduced allocation without further disrupting the existing alternate-day system.

A PCMC official said, "One option under consideration is to supply water three days a week, possibly Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. However, this is only a proposal and has not been confirmed yet."

Water Supply Schedule Remains Unclear

Pimpri-Chinchwad has followed an alternate-day water supply system since Nov 25, 2019. Under the current arrangement, areas receive water on one day and do not receive it the following day.

The additional cut could mean a reduction in the duration of supply on existing water-supply days. For instance, if an area currently receives water for 60 minutes, the duration could be reduced to 50 minutes. This is an illustrative example of how the cut could be implemented, not a confirmed schedule.

The civic administration is yet to clarify whether it will shorten supply hours, change the frequency of supply or adopt another method to manage the reduced allocation.

Residents should not assume that a particular weekday will become a fixed water-cut day until PCMC announces its final plan.

City Faces Daily Water Shortage of 105 MLD

Pimpri-Chinchwad requires around 770 million litres per day (MLD) but currently receives about 665 MLD.

The city receives around 540 MLD from Pavana Dam, 95 MLD from Andra Dam and 30 MLD from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

The additional reduction is expected to put further pressure on the existing supply system. Several housing societies have already reported water shortages and have had to depend on private tankers to meet their needs.

The situation is particularly difficult for residents who receive inadequate water even on their scheduled supply days.

Pune's Thursday Shutdown Is Separate

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a complete water supply shutdown across Pune city every Thursday from Oct 15. However, officials clarified that this decision does not automatically apply to Pimpri-Chinchwad, which has a separate water distribution system.

PCMC's final plan is awaited. Residents will need to follow the schedule announced by the civic body once the details are confirmed.