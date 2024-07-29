Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two Students Injured After School Bus Collides With BMW (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Two students sustained minor injuries in an accident in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday, a police official said.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | A School Bus carrying 15 students collided with a car at BIT road in Pimpri-Chinchwad pic.twitter.com/M7odp7iGxN — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

The incident took place on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route at 12:30pm, he added.

"A school bus and a BMW car collided. Of the 15 students in the school bus, two sustained minor injuries. They did not require hospitalisation and were treated on the spot," said the official.

"The bus driver was taken into custody. The car driver is reportedly getting treated for injuries," he added.

A probe is underway into the accident, he further said.