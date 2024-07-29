 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two Students Injured After School Bus Collides With BMW (VIDEO)
The bus driver was taken into custody. The car driver is reportedly getting treated for injuries

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two Students Injured After School Bus Collides With BMW (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Two students sustained minor injuries in an accident in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday, a police official said.

Watch Video:

The incident took place on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route at 12:30pm, he added.

"A school bus and a BMW car collided. Of the 15 students in the school bus, two sustained minor injuries. They did not require hospitalisation and were treated on the spot," said the official.

article-image

"The bus driver was taken into custody. The car driver is reportedly getting treated for injuries," he added.

A probe is underway into the accident, he further said.

