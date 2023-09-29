 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Tragic Incidents Mar Ganpati Visarjan
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Tragic Incidents Mar Ganpati Visarjan

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Tragic Incidents Mar Ganpati Visarjan

The events unfolded on Thursday evening, casting a shadow over the festive celebrations

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Tragic Incidents Mar Ganpati Visarjan | Representative Image

Pune witnessed two heart-wrenching incidents during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Police. These events unfolded on Thursday evening, casting a shadow over the festive celebrations.

In a deeply saddening incident in Moshi, a five-year-old boy lost his life. While participating in the immersion ritual, he accidentally fell into an artificial immersion tank near his society, resulting in a tragic outcome.

In a separate incident near Gahunje, a man involved in the immersion ritual met a distressing fate as he drowned in the Pawana River. Despite the valiant efforts of bystanders to rescue him from the high waters, their attempts proved futile, prompting the involvement of a dedicated rescue team. The rescuers continued their search late into the evening, yet the missing individual remained unaccounted for.

Read Also
Pune: I Aim To Raise Alopecia Awareness In India, Says Ketaki Jani
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Farmers Could Spark A Revolution Like Bhagat Singh, Says KC Tyagi

Pune: Farmers Could Spark A Revolution Like Bhagat Singh, Says KC Tyagi

Pune: Inmates From Yerawada Jail Win First Prize In Inter-Prison Chess Competition

Pune: Inmates From Yerawada Jail Win First Prize In Inter-Prison Chess Competition

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four-Year-Old Tragically Drowns During Ganesh Visarjan In Moshi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Four-Year-Old Tragically Drowns During Ganesh Visarjan In Moshi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Mandates CCTV Cameras And Intercoms For All Builders

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Mandates CCTV Cameras And Intercoms For All Builders

WATCH VIDEOS: Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Groups During Ganpati Visarjan in Pune

WATCH VIDEOS: Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Groups During Ganpati Visarjan in Pune