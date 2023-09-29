Pimpri-Chinchwad: Tragic Incidents Mar Ganpati Visarjan | Representative Image

Pune witnessed two heart-wrenching incidents during the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols under the jurisdiction of Pimpri Chinchwad Police. These events unfolded on Thursday evening, casting a shadow over the festive celebrations.

In a deeply saddening incident in Moshi, a five-year-old boy lost his life. While participating in the immersion ritual, he accidentally fell into an artificial immersion tank near his society, resulting in a tragic outcome.

In a separate incident near Gahunje, a man involved in the immersion ritual met a distressing fate as he drowned in the Pawana River. Despite the valiant efforts of bystanders to rescue him from the high waters, their attempts proved futile, prompting the involvement of a dedicated rescue team. The rescuers continued their search late into the evening, yet the missing individual remained unaccounted for.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)