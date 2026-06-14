Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Resolve 1,365 Complaints Through WhatsApp Chatbot In May | Representational Image

Pimpri Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Traffic Police resolved 1,365 citizen complaints through its WhatsApp chatbot "Traffic Buddy" during May 2026, officials said.

The Traffic Buddy initiative was launched to help citizens report traffic-related issues and ensure quick action. According to the traffic police, complaints registered through the platform are addressed within 24 hours, and complainants are informed once the issue is resolved.

The chatbot was introduced under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey, Joint Commissioner of Police Shashikant Mahavarkar, and Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awad.

Citizens can submit complaints along with photographs under various categories, including traffic violations, traffic congestion, illegal parking, faulty traffic signals, poor road conditions, irregularities, suggestions related to traffic management, and violations by heavy vehicles.

The traffic police said the platform has been developed to improve public participation in solving traffic problems across the city. Apart from lodging complaints, citizens can also register as volunteers through the chatbot and assist in traffic management initiatives.

With Pimpri Chinchwad witnessing rapid growth and a rising number of vehicles on the roads, authorities said the chatbot has become an important tool for addressing traffic issues efficiently.

The traffic police have appealed to residents to make maximum use of the Traffic Buddy WhatsApp chatbot for reporting traffic-related problems. The chatbot can be accessed on WhatsApp at 8788649885.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh said the initiative aims to ensure faster resolution of traffic grievances and strengthen cooperation between citizens and the traffic department.