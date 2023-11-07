Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Cracks Down On 7,709 Heavy Vehicles Violating Ban In Last 20 Days

7,709 Heavy Vehicles Face Crackdown By Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police For Ban Violations |

In an effort to alleviate traffic congestion, Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic police have imposed a ban on the entry of heavy vehicles within the city limits from 8am to 11am and 5pm to 9pm.

This measure is intended to facilitate smoother traffic flow during peak hours and address concerns regarding traffic jams caused by heavy vehicles.

Over the past 20 days, the traffic police have taken action against 7,709 heavy vehicles for violating the ban.

Sharing this update on X (formerly Twitter), the PCMC traffic police stated, "Action Taken: Total 7709 Cases on Heavy Vehicles in the last 20 days (from 16th Oct 2023 till date)."

