Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sunetra Pawar Inaugurates Long-Delayed ₹65 Crore Dairy Farm Railway Overbridge

Sunetra Pawar Inaugurates Long-Delayed ₹65 Crore Dairy Farm Railway Overbridge | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Sunetra Pawar inaugurated the long-awaited Military Dairy Farm railway overbridge in Pimpri on Thursday (Nov 5), bringing relief to commuters who have faced delays at the railway crossing for years.

The inauguration took place around 6 pm. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) constructed the four-lane bridge at a cost of ₹65.28 crore.

It is expected to eliminate waiting time at the railway level crossing on the Pune-Lonavala railway line and improve connectivity between Pimpri, Pimple Saudagar, Rahatani and Kalewadi.

The event was attended by the PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge and several BJP and NCP leaders.

However, the local NCP unit appeared to have largely organised the programme, taking the initiative to invite political representatives and officials.

Pawar did not interact with the media after the inauguration and left shortly after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Bridge To Ease Traffic At Railway Crossing

The Military Dairy Farm railway overbridge crosses the Pune-Lonavala railway line near the Military Dairy Farm. It will remove the need for motorists to wait at Level Crossing No 60 whenever railway gates are closed.

The bridge is approximately 565 metres long and 17.2 metres wide, with four lanes. The overall project, including approach roads, covers around 1,290 metres.

It is expected to benefit commuters from Pimpri Gaon, Pimpri Camp, Pimple Saudagar, Rahatani and Kalewadi. It will also improve access to the old Mumbai-Pune Highway and provide better connectivity to surrounding areas.

Project Missed Multiple Deadlines

The ₹65.28 crore project received its work order on March 31, 2023. It was initially scheduled for completion within 24 months, by March 31, 2025.

However, construction faced several hurdles, including delays in obtaining Defence Department permissions, land-related clearances, tree removal permissions and railway approvals. Limited railway traffic blocks also affected the pace of construction.

PCMC extended the deadline three times, with July 31, 2026, set as the revised completion date.

After the contractor failed to meet the deadline, the civic body froze price escalation and imposed a penalty of ₹1,000 per day from Sept 1, 2026.

The inauguration marks the completion of a project that had remained pending despite repeated extensions.