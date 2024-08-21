 Pimpri Chinchwad Standing Committee Meeting: Key Appointments and Infrastructure Projects Approved
The meeting, conducted in the main administrative building of the PCMC, covered issues requiring approval from the Municipal Assembly and the Standing Committee. Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, Additional Commissioner and Municipal Secretary Chandrakant Indalkar, and City Engineer Makarand Nikam, along with department heads and concerned officers, were in attendance.

Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Standing Committee Meeting of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) was held on Tuesday, where Administrator Shekhar Singh approved several key decisions. Associate City Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni was appointed to manage pension-related work from the Accounts Department, and Retired Accounts Officer Raju Jathar was appointed temporarily to address various accounting tasks due to limited manpower.

With the recent retirement of Chief Engineer Ramdas Tambe, the Government of Maharashtra's Urban Development Department reviewed the qualifications and service details of Associate City Engineer Sanjay Narayan Kulkarni. The promotion committee recommended Kulkarni’s temporary promotion, subject to Government approval, which was granted by Administrator Shekhar Singh.

The meeting also approved various infrastructure and administrative matters, including the concreting of roads in the Ashok Theater area in Pimpri and internal roads in Ward No. 9, payment for the examination of Fire Extinguisher and Fireman Rescuer posts in the Municipal Fire Department, and other construction-related activities. Grants were also approved for the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Committee.

