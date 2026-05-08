Pimpri-Chinchwad: Seven Rescued After Lift Gets Stuck In Sangvi Building, Fire Brigade Conducts 3-Hour Rescue Operation | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A tense situation unfolded in the Sangvi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad after seven people got trapped inside a lift at a residential-commercial building near Krishna Chowk. The incident took place at the Shankar Plaza building and created panic among residents and those stuck inside the lift.

According to preliminary information, the mishap occurred after more people than the lift’s permitted capacity entered it, causing the lift to malfunction and stop midway.

After receiving information about the incident, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Fire personnel worked for nearly two to three hours to safely rescue all seven people trapped inside the lift.

Officials confirmed that all the trapped individuals were rescued safely and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident has once again raised concerns over lift safety and overloading in residential and commercial buildings. Authorities have urged citizens to follow safety guidelines and avoid exceeding lift capacity to prevent such incidents.