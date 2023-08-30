Pimpri Chinchwad: School Lawn Tennis Tournament Sees Exciting Matches |

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Zilla Krida Parishad Pune jointly organized a school lawn tennis tournament for the year 2023-24. The tournament started on August 28 and will conclude on September 2, at the Lawn Tennis Court of Dr Hedgewar Bhavan in Akurdi.

A total of 100 schools participated in this competition, with students in the categories of boys and girls below 14 years, boys and girls below 17 years, and boys and girls below 19 years.

The tournament was inaugurated by Parashuram Waghmode, the Administrative Officer of the Sports Department, on August 28 at 10 am. On this occasion, Sports Supervisor Goraksh Tikone and Chief Umpire Sardar Singh Thakur were present, along with sports teachers Dadabhau Holgunde and Deepak Jagtap. The panel of umpires included Shweta Thakur, Bhakti Bhapkar, Chandrakant Potghan, and Akshay Boire.

In the under-19 boys' category, the final results were as follows:

First Place: Saurabh Kodre (Shri Fattechand Jain Vidyalaya)

Second Place: Priyansh Kansara (ILPRO International School)

Third Place: Vishwa Jondhale (Vidya Valley Northpoint Junior College)

Fourth Place: Praveen Chaudhary (City Pride Junior College)

Fifth Place: Soham Bhave (CMS English Medium Higher Secondary School)

Read Also Top 10 Science Colleges in Pune As per 2023 Rankings

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)