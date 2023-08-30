Top 10 Science Colleges in Pune As per 2023 Rankings

By: FPJ Education Desk | August 30, 2023
MIT Arts Design & Technology (MIT ADT) comes under flagship of Maharashtra Academy of Engineering and Educational Research (MAEER) and was established in year 2015. It is situated in Pune, Maharashtra. MIT ADT is set up a vast beautiful campus spanning more than 100 acres.
MIT ADT
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) also known as University of Pune, is one of the premier universities in India. The University has been ranked 19th among top universities in India by NIRF 2023.
SPPU
Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) is one of the first Institutes in Maharashtra to offer high-quality computer education. The institute functions under the aegis of Symbiosis International (Deemed University).
Symbiosis International School
Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth is one of the best science colleges in Pune providing the students with the best of facilities and excellent education. The University provides one of the best medical colleges in the country.
Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth
Armed Forces Medical College, (AFMC) is a premier medical institution. AFMC Pune is the very first medical college set up and run by the Armed Forces of any country in Asia. AFMC Pune is affiliated with the Maharashtra University of Health and Sciences (MUHS), Nashik, and is recognized by the Medical Council of India MCI).
AFMC
Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth is a private coeducational university in Pune. The UG programs offered by the Vidyapeeth are B.SC Honours in agriculture, B. Tech in agriculture. At the PG level, MPKV Pune offers M.Sc. in agriculture, MTech in agriculture, and MBA in agriculture.
Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth
ILS Law College, also known as Indian Law Society's Law College, was established in 1924. It is a government law school in Pune, India and is affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune.
ILS Law College
Fergusson College: The college offers 13 academic programs at UG level is B.Sc. Subjects. It also offers M.Sc. in 14 subjects. At the Doctorate level, the college offers students PhD in Botany, Environmental Science, Electronic Science and Physics.
Fergusson College
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Information Technology and Biotechnology [RGITBT], Pune is affiliated to the Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University which offers Bachelor of Science [B.Sc] (Biotechnology).
Bharati Vidyapeeth
Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology (SCIT), Pune comes under the aegis of Symbiosis International University. The selection of candidates is made on the basis of the SNAP exam score conducted by the institute itself. If the candidate surpasses the required cut-off score, they would then be called for the GE-PIWAT Process.
Symbiosis Centre for Information Technology
