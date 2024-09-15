 Pimpri Chinchwad: PSPB and RSPB Secure Final Spots in 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri Chinchwad: PSPB and RSPB Secure Final Spots in 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department Championship

Pimpri Chinchwad: PSPB and RSPB Secure Final Spots in 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department Championship

In the second Semi-Final of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board edged ahead of Food Corporation of India in a hard fought encounter, 2-1. Food Corporation of India took an early lead when Ankush (12') broke through in the first quarter.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 15, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad: PSPB and RSPB Secure Final Spots in 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department Championship |

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Railway Sports Promotion Board advance to the final after victories over Services Sports Control Board and Food Corporation of India, respectively in the 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

In the first semifinal of the day, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board defeated Services Sports Control Board, 5-3. Ajinkya Jadhav (21') gave Services Sports Control Board the lead in the second quarter while Gurjinder Singh (28', 55') equalised for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board. The final quarter saw five goals including Yousuf Affan (49'), Talwinder Singh (50') and Arman Qureshi (57') for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, while Pawan Rajbhar (53') and Sushil Dhanwar (58') also scored for Services Sports Control Board.

In the second Semi-Final of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board edged ahead of Food Corporation of India in a hard fought encounter, 2-1. Food Corporation of India took an early lead when Ankush (12') broke through in the first quarter. Railway Sports Promotion Board found the equaliser through Yuvraj Walmiki (46') and Atul Deep (57') scored a late goal to secure victory for Railway Sports Promotion Board.

FPJ Shorts
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines
Market Capitalisation Of Nine Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jump ₹2 Lakh Crore; Bharti Airtel Shines
UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here
UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2024 Interview From October 7, Check Full Schedule Here
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Charges RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh With Evidence Tampering
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder Case: CBI Charges RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh With Evidence Tampering
‘Have Not Been Able To Break Image Of Akshara’: Pranali Rathod On Choosing New Character Post YRKKH
‘Have Not Been Able To Break Image Of Akshara’: Pranali Rathod On Choosing New Character Post YRKKH
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri Chinchwad: PSPB and RSPB Secure Final Spots in 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department...

Pimpri Chinchwad: PSPB and RSPB Secure Final Spots in 4th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Maharashtra’s First Transgender Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Shikhandi, Steals The...

Ganeshotsav In Pune: Maharashtra’s First Transgender Dhol-Tasha Pathak, Shikhandi, Steals The...

Pune: Broad Daylight Shooting In Uruli Kanchan Shocks Locals

Pune: Broad Daylight Shooting In Uruli Kanchan Shocks Locals

Nashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession

Nashik Crime: Man Arrested In Niphad For Illegal Firearms Possession

Nashik: Continuous Heavy Rains Cause Partial Collapse Of Kazi Garhi (PHOTOS)

Nashik: Continuous Heavy Rains Cause Partial Collapse Of Kazi Garhi (PHOTOS)